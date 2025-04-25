Adrian Peterson arrested for allegedly driving while impaired in Hennepin County

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested in Hennepin County for reportedly driving while impaired.

According to the Hennepin County Jail Roster, Peterson, 40, was arrested and booked into jail for fourth-degree driving while impaired, a misdemeanor charge.

The Minnesota State Patrol told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Peterson was pulled over at 3:20 a.m. Friday morning when a state trooper stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on southbound Highway 77 and 66th Street in Richfield.

According to the state patrol, Peterson had been driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and blew an alcohol concentration of 0.14 during a breath test.

Peterson was in Minnesota on Thursday, making an appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of the team’s draft day party.

According to the Hennepin County Jail, Peterson has been released from custody.

Peterson’s bail was set at $4,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Spending ten seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson was drafted by the team in 2007 as their first-round pick, becoming an instant success on the field during his rookie year.

During his tenure with the Vikings, Peterson was considered one of the greatest running backs in the league, earning himself the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2007, reaching seven Pro Bowls, was NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2012, the NFL’s rushing yards leader in 2008, 2012 and 2015 and set an NFL record of most rushing yards in a single game with 296 yards in 2007.