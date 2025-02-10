Added charge alleges Sen. Nicole Mitchell used crowbar to get into stepmom’s home

A new court filing sheds new light on Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s alleged break-in at her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home last April.

An amended criminal complaint filed in Becker County on Monday alleges Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, used a crowbar to pry open a basement window. Prosecutors added a felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools. Mitchell pleaded not guilty in August to a pending first-degree burglary charge.

After Mitchell’s arrest the morning of April 22, police canvassing the scene found a blue crowbar in an egress window well, the amended complaint states. Mitchell’s stepmother did not recognize the tool.

One investigator noticed “faint pry marks” and loose dirt around the larger of two egress windows and determined it was the “most probable point of entry.”

As previously reported, Mitchell was discovered inside her stepmother’s home wearing all black clothing. She also had a flashlight covered with a black sock. A backpack containing two laptops, a cellphone and Mitchell’s driver’s license and Minnesota Senate ID was found at the scene.

Mitchell told officers she went to her stepmother’s house to retrieve her late father’s belongings, including his ashes and one of his flannel shirts.

The senator is set to face trial after the end of the legislative session.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly called for Mitchell’s resignation and have unsuccessfully tried to have her expelled from the chamber.

“The circus surrounding the Senate needs to stop,” Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said in a statement Monday afternoon. “We have real business to attend to: balancing a budget, addressing fraud, and putting Minnesotans First. Senate Democrats need to demonstrate that they are serious about solving problems in a bipartisan manner and do the right thing: end the sideshow and let the voters pick a new senator.”

Democrats removed Mitchell from caucus meetings and stripped her of committee assignments last session. Top DFL leaders — including Gov. Tim Walz and then-party chair Ken Martin — called on her to resign after last year’s legislative session, but the Senate DFL caucus has largely taken a wait-and-see approach until Mitchell’s criminal case is resolved.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, for comment on the latest development.