Academy of Holy Angels finds creative way to fill the referee and officiating shortage

In recent years, there has been a shortage of referees in youth sports across Minnesota.

The reason for the shortages ranges from compensation to COVID to the culture of parents and fans.

At the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, they are responding to that shortage in a unique way.

“Our athletic director actually realized that there was such a big issue having to cancel games and find last-minutes refs. We decided to start a course and say, ‘Hey, let’s certify some of our own students to ref in our own community,” said Lisa Stocco, the Physical Education Department Chair at the Academy of Holy Angels.

The school has launched a new referee and officiating physical education class. Each trimester, about 17 students will become trained and certified to referee games of baseball, softball, football, soccer and basketball.

They are teaching students the rules of the game, but one of the most important lessons might be how to maintain a thick skin in a tense situation.

“We talk about how it starts with an ego and how you have to take your ego out of any situation,” said Stocco.

“There’s always going to be people arguing with the refs, and you’ve really got to take a step back and remind yourself that you went through the training and that you’re doing your best to make fair calls,” added sophomore Crystal Salgabl.

The compensation for officiating can start at $30 a game.