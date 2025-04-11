Abandoned patients of former Woodbury dentist fighting for accountability

Woodbury dental office

One year after a Woodbury dentist abruptly shut his doors, leaving people with unfinished treatment, patients are calling for accountability as they continue to battle infections and debt.

Dr. Marko Kamel’s dentistry license remains suspended in Minnesota until further notice, but he has not been charged with any crimes.

Dozens of patients trusted Dr. Marko Kamel to install dental implants.



In March of last year, he shut down Woodbury Dental Arts without warning leaving patients with unfinished dental implants after they paid in full tens of thousands of dollars.

In 2024, public records led us to his home, where he told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he ran out of money.



“It came to the point that I’m broke, and I don’t have enough money to survive my family. I don’t have enough money to pay my employees,” Kamel said in March 2024.



Many patients like Travis Smith were stuck living with broken teeth. He eventually found another oral surgeon to finish his implants, but the trauma still lingers.



“I was eating, drinking protein and not leaving my house and depression,” Smith said.



“It’s like the nightmare I’m just living over and over,” April Luera, a former Woodbury Dental Arts patient, said. “I’m losing weight. I can’t eat.”



Luera searched for a surgeon to bring back her smile, but for the last year, she has faced serious infections, she said, stemming from Dr. Kamel’s work.

She recently found out her jaw alignment is off and may have to have surgery. She’s been put through painful surgeries to remove implants that were causing problems.

Luera explained she’s navigating a stressful situation without insurance. She’s forced to pay for additional surgeries and appointments to heal while she’s drowning in debt.

“It’s affecting my kids, me, and my everyday living,” Luera said, holding back tears. “I have no choice but to be strong.”

Jeffrey McCloud has faced similar challenges. He’s been on antibiotics for two years and is left with a scar. He has another appointment in June to find out if his sinus infection has cleared.

“I’ve got the drainage always, all the time right now, in my mouth and stuff. And obviously the scar right now, because I can’t have it fixed until they know the infection is gone,” he said. “It’s still painful sometimes.”

This is the second time Dr. Marko Kamel had his license suspended by the Minnesota Board of Dentistry for incompetence stemming from improper placement of implants that led to infections.



Public records show he also has a dental license in California.



The California Board of Dentistry investigated Dr. Kamel back in 2023 after the board caught word of his suspension in Minnesota.

The database confirms that Dr. Kamel is still allowed to practice dentistry in California.

“Why is he not in jail?” Smith asked.

One year later, patients are still demanding that Dr. Kamel be held accountable.



“We need something coming to the people that are suffering through what we’re suffering through,” McCloud said.



“I’m sorry, but I feel like the board of dentistry should be held accountable,” Luera said. Smith responded, “I don’t think you should be sorry for that because they should be.”

The Minnesota Board of Dentistry explained in a statement that they’ve made changes to their protocols following the incident with Dr. Kamel.

“The board of dentistry has modified language in temporary suspension, suspension, and revocation disciplinary orders that specifically requires broader public notification when serious board actions are taken so the patient population and the broader public is informed by the licensee and the Board, using additional media tools,” Bridgett Anderson, MN Board of Dentistry executive director, said in a statement.

Normally, discipline orders are and previously have been immediately posted on their website and searchable online.

“However, we do understand not all patients may do this prior to visiting a provider. We encourage them to use our website tools such as our online license verification tool and the searchable discipline order section,” Anderson said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brittney Ermon went by Dr. Kamel’s house again on Thursday, trying to get answers.

A family member answered the door and said he was not home. Ermon asked if Dr. Kamel was in California practicing dentistry. The woman responded, “I don’t know.”

The Woodbury police department is still investigating Dr. Kamel. They explained they have mountains of digital evidence to comb through and interviews to complete.

“The detective working the case is trying to wrap up interviews with victims. Once that’s done, she’s going to try and get an interview with Kamel. With the mountain of digital evidence that had to be accessed and poured through, it’s been tough mudding, ” John Altman, Woodbury Police Department Commander, said in a statement. “We’re not giving up, but at the same point, I have to be realistic that there may not be a resolution of criminal charges.”

The Attorney General’s office said in a statement that they do not have any additional information to share on the case.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is still waiting on a response from the California Board of Dentistry regarding why Dr. Kamel’s license remains active.