A section of I-94 will close this weekend in Minneapolis – here’s what you need to know

A section of a major highway will completely close starting late Friday night in Minneapolis and won’t be reopening until early Monday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews will be doing bridge maintenance work, therefore causing traffic to shift between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue Southeast.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, MnDOT says the following entrance ramps to I-94 will close:

Northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94 (will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 7.)

South 6th Street to eastbound I-94 (will be closed until sometime in late April.)

Huron Boulevard to eastbound I-94 (will be closed through June.)

Huron Boulevard to westbound I-94 (will also be closed through June.)

An hour later, eastbound I-94 will fully close between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue Southeast, and westbound I-94 in that same area will be down to three lanes. A map showing an alternate route for the weekend closure can be found below.

Two big changes will happen on Sunday – at 6 a.m., MnDOT says westbound traffic will go down to two lanes so crews can repaint pavement markings in that same stretch of the interstate, and will go down to a single lane at 3 p.m.

In addition to the single lane of traffic, the following ramps will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday:

Westbound I-94 to South 7th Street (will be closed until Saturday, May 17.)

Westbound I-94 to Riverside Avenue (will be closed through June.)

Riverside Avenue/Butler place South to westbound I-94 (will be closed through June.)

At 5 a.m. Monday, state officials say eastbound I-94 will be back open, and both directions of I-94 will be down to two lanes between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue SE. The lane closures will be in effect through the summer and into the fall.

At some point this summer, MnDOT says crews will move their work to eastbound I-94. You can find additional information about the project, detours and additional trail closures by CLICKING HERE.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.