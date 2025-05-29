A section of I-494 will close this weekend – here’s what you need to know

Drivers planning to travel across the south Twin Cities metro area this weekend should expect some delays and detours due to a temporary closure for a section of I-494.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says ramps to I-494 will close between Highways 100 and77. Then, lanes in both directions will be closed starting at 10 p.m.

Ramps and lanes will be reopened at 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound drivers will be detoured to northbound Highway 100, eastbound Highway 62, southbound Highway 77 and back to eastbound I-494.

Meanwhile, westbound drivers will take northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62, then take southbound Highway 100 to westbound I-494.

This is in addition to the following lane closures starting Thursday, which will be in effect through mid-August:

Southbound France Avenue is down to two lanes between 76th Street and American Boulevard

Northbound France Avenue is down to one lane between American Boulevard and 76th Street

Southbound Penn Avenue is down to two lanes between 76th Street and American Boulevard

Northbound Penn Avenue is down to one lane between American Boulevard and 76th Street

The closures are part of the $377 million project happening between East Bush Lake Road in Edina and 12th Avenue North in Richfield. Crews are working to add E-ZPass lanes, rebuilding and repairing bridges, improving drainage, traffic flow and safety, as well as reducing congestion. The project – now in its third stage – is expected to wrap up in 2026, when the Nicollet and 12th Avenue bridges are replaced.

The same stretch of highway will be closed from10 p.m. Friday, June 6 through 5 a.m., Monday, June 9. Additional highway and ramp closures are expected throughout June on the weekends. CLICK HERE for more details about the closures.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.