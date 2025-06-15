A look at the political careers of Minnesota Rep. Hortman, Sen. Hoffman

Remembering Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband

Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman and state senator John Hoffman have always been known for working across the aisle and doing whatever it takes to get the job done.

Both Hortman and Hoffman, who were shot early Saturday morning in their homes, have been in the studio at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS as guests for At Issue with Tom Hauser and have been interviewed countless times at the state Capitol.

Hortman died from her injuries, and Hoffman was injured. The assassin also killed Hortman’s husband and shot Hoffman’s wife, Yvette. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect, who has been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as 57-year-old Vance Boelter. He is believed to have impersonated a police officer to gain access to the lawmakers’ homes.

Hortman was best known as the Speaker of the Minnesota House from 2019 until earlier this year, when she became House Speaker Emerita after Democrats and Republicans split power following a 67-67 tie resulting from the 2024 elections. She was first elected to the House in 2004, but recently said the 2025 session was among the most difficult.

She was popular with groups such as Moms Demand Action, which advocated for gun control.

Just this past Monday, minutes after a special session ended, she explained why she voted for a bill she opposed, which stripped adult undocumented immigrants from the state’s public health insurance program.

“I’ll continue to have health insurance, so I’m fine. What I worry about is the people who lose their health insurance. I know that people will be hurt by that vote,” said an emotional Hortman. “We worked very hard to try to get a budget deal that wouldn’t include that provision, and we tried any other way we could to come to a budget agreement with Republicans, and they wouldn’t have it. So, I did what leaders do, I stepped up and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota.”

On Saturday, a bouquet of flowers was set up at Hortman’s desk on the House floor, next to a photo of her.

DFL Senator John Hoffman is another example of a true public servant. He got into politics when he had trouble getting insurance for his daughter Hope, who had spina bifida.

Hoffman worked long hours, along with republican senator Jim Abeler, this past legislative session to craft a human services bill to help protect people with disabilities and people in nursing homes.

“Health and human services should be something that is not partisan. It should be pragmatic, common sense,” said Hoffman.

Lawmakers tell Chief Political reporter Tom Hauser they are heartbroken and frightened for their own safety.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff to honor Hortman starting immediately at state buildings within Minnesota, and invited citizens, businesses and organizations to do the same.

“Today Minnesota lost a great leader. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place. She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota’s thoughts are with her loved ones.”