A look at recent aviation disasters in North America

The crash of a Delta Air Lines plane in Toronto is the fourth major aviation disaster in North America in the last month.

Here’s a look at each of the crashes.

Passenger plane flips during landing in Toronto

A Delta plane arriving Monday at Toronto’s Pearson Airport from Minneapolis flipped and landed on its roof, injuring at least 17 people.

The airport confirmed that an “incident” occurred Monday with the Delta flight and that all 80 passengers and crew are accounted for. Ornge air ambulance said it was transporting one child to Toronto’s SickKids hospital and two adults with critical injuries to other hospitals in the city.

FILE - Rescue and salvage crews with cranes pull up the wreckage of an American Airlines jet in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Feb. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Luis Magana

Video from the scene showed the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down.

According to the Meteorological Service of Canada, the airport was experiencing blowing snow and winds of 32 mph (51 kph) gusting to 40 mph (65 mph). The temperature was about 16.5 degrees (minus 8.6 Celsius).

Endeavor Air, based in Minneapolis, is a Delta subsidiary and the world’s largest operator of CRJ-900 aircraft, a popular regional jet developed by Canadian aerospace company Bombardier.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will head up the investigation and provide any updates.

Commuter plane crashes in Alaska, killing all 10 aboard



A small commuter plane on its way to Nome crashed on Feb. 6, killing the pilot and nine passengers.

The Bering Air single-engine turboprop Cessna Caravan was traveling from Unalakleet when it disappeared about an hour after taking off. The Coast Guard said the aircraft went missing about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Nome.

After a wide search, the plane’s splintered body and debris were found the next day on the sea ice.

The day of the crash there was light snow and fog, with a temperature of 17 degrees (minus 8.3 Celsius).

The commuter flight was part of a workhorse network of short-hop flights that people in the immense and rugged state rely on to get to medical appointments, attend work meetings, buy essential supplies or even travel to away sports games.

The victims included two men who were on a work trip to service a heat recovery system vital to a community’s water treatment plant, a retired teacher who was on a trip mentoring other teachers, and another person who was flying for a doctor’s appointment.

Air ambulance crashes onto busy Philadelphia street, killing seven

A medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood on Jan. 31, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes. The crash killed seven people, including all those aboard, and injured 19 others.

The Learjet 55 took off and then plummeted in a steep descent, crashing less than a minute after takeoff from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The plane hit the ground during a busy Friday evening less than 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the airport, leaving a crash scene of at least four blocks.

A father who was inside his car when the small plane crashed was among those killed.

The plane operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance was on its way to Mexico, returning the child, who had spent months in treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital.

Jet Rescue is based in Mexico and has operations both there and in the U.S.

Helicopter and plane collide near Washington, killing 67

A midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight about to land at Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29 killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft. It was the country’s deadliest aviation disaster since 2001.

The regional jet out of Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew and preparing to land when the helicopter apparently flew into its path, causing a collision that sent both aircraft into the icy waters of the Potomac River.

The UH-60 Black Hawk, based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was on a training exercise and carried three soldiers.

Among those killed were members of the Skating Club of Boston who were returning from a development camp that followed the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

The victims also included a group of hunters returning from a guided trip in Kansas, four members of a steamfitters’ local union in suburban Maryland, nine students and parents from Fairfax County, Virginia, schools and two Chinese nationals.

