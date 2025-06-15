A look at how a man was able to pose as a police officer before shooting 4 people

Vance Boelter, 57, has been identified as the suspect who shot two Minnesota state lawmakers, as well as their spouses, early Saturday morning at their homes. The shooting left representative Melissa Hortman and her husband dead, and senator John Hoffman and his wife hurt.

Boelter, his wife and his brother are linked to a residential home security company, and we’re now seeing how someone like Boelter may be able to pose as an officer to trick people.

At the time of this report, Praetorian Guard Security Services features a police-style Ford Explorer with lights on their website. They also boast about having “protective equipment” as well as “police type vehicles” with the quote “same make and model of vehicles that many police departments use.”

However, a friend of Boelter’s called those claims “a fantasy.”

“It was never – he would talk about it – but there was no movement on that part,” said David Carlson, a roommate of Boelter’s in North Minneapolis. “He always had a fascination with military equipment. So do I.”

If anyone had such a fascination, it took 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS less than a minute to find more than a dozen police-style vehicles for sale online, including the Ford Police Interceptors that are now often seen being driven by officers.

People also use online marketplaces to sell items with captions such as “pretend cop uniform”.

A quick Google search also turned up police tactical gear for sale and multiple used police badges.

On Saturday afternoon, former FBI agent Jeff Van Nest spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS about why they take cases of police impersonators so seriously.

“We expect that when we encounter somebody who is dressed as a law enforcement officer that they are who they say they are,” said Van Nest. “That’s probably the last thing somebody is thinking about with an individual that is disguised as a law enforcement officer that somehow, this person might pose a threat.”

Police items for sale online range from a few dollars to even hundreds or thousands of dollars.

On Saturday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS found state records for a Praetorian Guard Services showing that company as an active LLC in Minnesota and is registered to Boelter’s wife.