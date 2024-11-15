A late man’s collection of cars to live on for all to admire

From Cadillacs to Corvettes, he spent a lifetime collecting cars.

Now, a group hopes to turn a late Sauk Rapids man’s collection of cars into a museum at his home.

Jim Feneis collected cars for several decades. Feneis died in 2023 and wanted his collection to live on. A foundation was set up to open a car museum inside Feneis’ home. It’s going through the city for final approval.

“He’d say, ‘This is my garage with an attached house,'” friend Bonnie Lenzmeier said. “He wanted this to be for all the local kids to come and visit, see the cars and see the history upstairs and see the neon signs.”

If all goes according to plan, they hope to open the museum next summer.