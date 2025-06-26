A grieving family speaks out after an 11-year-old boys life is cut short

Family of 11-year-old shot, killed at Minneapolis park speaks out

Marvin Walker says his family is devastated by the death of his nephew, Amir Atkins.

“Grieving, trying to find peace, but ain’t no peace, ain’t no justice here,” he declared. “No life should be taken, and it’s heartbreaking for us to have to deal with it, because that’s our baby.”

Amir, 11, was due to be enrolled in sixth grade at Hopkins Elementary School at the end of summer.

Now, that has sadly changed, with many questions unanswered.

“It’s sad, it’s tragic,” says Rakim Fate, another uncle of Amir’s. “Just getting that call from my sister and hearing the youngest of her kids is shot senselessly. It makes no sense. It’s almost hard to grasp.”

Police say Amir was shot in Folwell Park, in North Minneapolis, just after 2 p.m. on Monday, only feet from the park office.



Authorities say Amir was inside a moving car when someone from another vehicle opened fire.



“I cannot emphasize enough how terrible it is to have an 11-year-old boy shot during the day and killed,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters.

Walker says Amir and his 15-year-old brother Keontae had gone to the park to hang out with friends.

They are still trying to cope with the loss of the youngest child in the family.

“Hanging out, normal kid stuff; they were being kids,” Walker notes. “He wasn’t doing nothing with a criminal intent, being bad or something crazy. He was just being a kid, and kids shouldn’t be killed or murdered in broad daylight like that.”

Fate says Keontae ran two blocks with his brother in his arms, looking for help.

The family and police say a good Samaritan saw what was happening and jumped into action, flagging down a police officer at Penn and Dowling Avenues, who rendered medical aid, to no avail.

“The good Samaritan heard his call for help and put him in the car, and brought him to the gas station,” Fate recalled. “We’re very appreciative.”

“We appreciate that Samaritan, and everything he did,” adds Walker. “His urgency. We just wish this wasn’t the circumstances.”

The family took a few minutes on Wednesday to share photographs and memories of Amir.

He loved video games, but also the outdoors, Fate says.

“He was an amazing boy, every energetic from a kid. He was always smiling, always outgoing,” he recalls. “He loved life. He wanted to see life and it’s sad he didn’t get to experience things that he wanted to do.”

Police say they have surveillance video from the park and are asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible.

Authorities note that people can share information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers.

Rakim says he’s thankful for support from the community.

“We appreciate the prayers,” he says quietly. “Not much we can do.”

Walker says he believes there were many witnesses in the park and hopes someone comes forward.

“This could happen to any of your children; anyone’s children. It needs to be spoke on, needs to be brought to light,” he declares. “We can’t do it alone. We can’t stop the violence. We can’t make sure these kids go to school safe. We can’t do none of that without saying something.”

The family has set up a crowdfunding effort to help support Amir’s mother.

