A familiar face in the western Wisconsin running community remembered after deadly hit-and-run

If you’ve run in a big race in western Wisconsin, you’ve probably seen Ann Seidl and her son Parker.

“It was like PB&J — you didn’t see one without the other — always together, that’s where my heart breaks,” said Heather Market-Sullivan, a long-time family friend.

Seidl, 54, was fatally struck Saturday morning while she ran on County Road Y between 330th and 370th avenues. in Dunn County, Wisconsin, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Seidl was wearing bright clothing and a reflective vest and was running on the correct side of the road when she was struck, according to investigators.

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old driver later in connection to the case.

“She’s one of my most favorite people that I’ve met through the organization,” said Dave Konshak, executive director of myTEAM TRIUMPH-Wisconsin. “A big heart, always there to lend a hand, offer her help, what more can I do.”

Siedl volunteered for many years with myTEAM TRIUMPH-Wisconsin, an organization that helps people with special needs take part in running races.

myTEAM TRIUMPH-Wisconsin Chapter has created a direct link to donate in Siedl’s honor to Team Parker.

“She’s the mother we all strive to be…she’s the ultimate definition of a mother,” said Emi Uelmen, race director for the Eau Claire marathon.

The marathon organizers posted about the loss of Siedl on social media.

Uelmen recalled one message that was left: “Ann would give me a high five out on the course — and showed me the spirit of giving.”

A life lost so suddenly, that touched so many along the way.

“I don’t know she knew the impact she was making on everyone,” said Uelmen.

Plans are underway on how to remember Siedl at this year’s marathon.