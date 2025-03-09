A busy day at MSP Airport as Minnesotans embark on spring break trips

A busy day at MSP as Minnesotans embark on spring break trips

It’s a busy day at MSP International Airport on Sunday as thousands of Minnesotans get ready to leave town for spring break.

Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools, the largest district in the state, is on spring break — and airport officials say spring break travel is starting early this year.

MSP says that it expects 20% more travelers this month compared to February and has added around 40 additional flights to keep up with the demand.

Airport officials say after Sunday, a total of 192,000 people will have gone through security since Thursday.

The next peak travel day will be March 20, with 47,000 people going through security.

The busiest times at the ticket booths are between 4-8 a.m.