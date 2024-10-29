8th Congressional District candidates Pete Stauber and Jen Schultz taking part in debate

Minnesota’s two Eighth Congressional District candidates are participating in a 40-minute commercial-free debate Tuesday night hosted and moderated by WDIO’s Baihly Warfield and Darren Danielson.

The debate is a rematch between incumbent Pete Stauber (R) and Jen Schultz (D) and begins at 6:20 p.m.

Stauber’s campaign website lists four broad issues: federal spending, public safety and border security, American energy and Life and Liberty. Schultz’s campaign lists positions on 15 different issues, such as health care, education, affordable housing and infrastructure.

