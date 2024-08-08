8 train cars derail in Willmar, no injuries reported

A BNSF spokesperson says crews are cleaning up after eight rail cars carrying ethanol derailed in the Willmar yard late Wednesday night.

According to the railroad company, the derailment happened around 11 p.m., and four of the eight cars went on their sides, while the other four are upright.

The company says no injuries were reported.

As of this time, railroad crossings on Lakeland Drive are open for drivers, however, there may be brief closures on Thursday. Willmar police said the derailment caused the crossing at Lakeland Drive to temporarily close.

This is the second train derailment reported in less than a month in Minnesota. As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on July 20, BNSF said one of its trains had derailed near Big Lake. No injuries were reported during that incident, which affected 15 railcars in addition to the main rail lines.

