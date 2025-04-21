75,000 eggs claimed from Blaine field during Twin Cities’ largest Easter egg hunt

Thousands of eggs disappeared in seconds as kids dashed through a field in Blaine on Sunday for one of the Twin Cities’ biggest Easter egg hunts.

Kendell Stottler, a 10-year-old who participated in the Easter egg hunt, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “I planned to strategize.”

Stottler was one of 2,000 kids who grabbed as many colorful eggs as possible.

Stottler added, “I started up front and I got back and I got a bunch of candy.”

It’s an annual tradition for the Renovation Church in Blaine. The church says it’s the biggest Easter egg hunt within the Twin Cities.

Nina Solberg, from Renovation Church, said of the hunt, “We have 75,000 eggs filled with candy, toys, and prizes.”

The congregation attends a church service, then heads down the street to a field at Sunrise Elementary School — where the fun begins.

“It takes, you know, a good 40 minutes or longer to get all the eggs on the field. But give them 90 seconds, and it’s like a vacuum cleaner. We don’t have much cleanup to do out here, because the kids do it for us,” Solberg said.