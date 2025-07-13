69-year-old injured following black bear attack in Barron County, Wisconsin

Authorities are searching for a black bear, believed to have injured a woman near the town of Comstock in Barron County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the attack occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The 69-year-old woman was injured, but was able to call 911 to be transported to the hospital for treatment — her condition is currently unknown.

Following the attack, police officers, DNR wardens and members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff began looking for the bear. While a cub was found in a nearby tree, the adult black bear behind the attack was not located.

The DNR said it is believed the incident may have involved a sow and cub, but at this time it is unknown why the attack occured.

Tracking efforts on Saturday were unsuccessful, as were efforts to capture the black bear. The DNR said the plan is to euthanize the bear and assess its condition.

Wisconsin is home to around 24,000 bears and black bears are generally secretive and normally avoid humans if at all possible. Black bear attacks are rare, but the DNR said they have occured in Wisconsin and other parts of the country — though no bear attack has been fatal in Wisconsin.

The DNR advises residents to follow a number of safety tips to avoid a bear, and what to do when you come across one.

Food and other attractants should be minimized around residences and camps. This includes keeping bird feeders above 10 feet off the ground, keeping garbage cans secured and as clean as possible and not leaving pet food outside.

When encountering a bear in your yard or home, the DNR advises you to place yourself in a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path away from you. You should then make loud noises either by yelling, hitting a car horn or banging pots and pans together.

Should you come across a bear in the wild, never approach it. Do not run away from the bear, or lie down and play dead. Instead, begin talking to the bear or shout if it does not leave. You can also raise your arms above your head and wave them to appear bigger than you actually are. Begin walking back slowly, keeping your eyes on the bear and try to leave an open escape path for the bear.

In the rare chance you are attacked by a bear, fight back.

More information on how to live with bears and what to do if you come across them can be found on the Wisconsin DNR website.