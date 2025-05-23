55 years later, St. Paul Police Officer Jim Sackett still not forgotten

50th anniversary of Jim Sackett's death

This week represents a sad anniversary in the history of the St. Paul Police Department.

Around midnight on May 22, 1970, Officer James T. Sackett, Sr., was back on patrol after spending three weeks on leave to be home with his family after the birth of their fourth child, a boy named Jerel Sackett.

Sackett and his partner, Glen Kothe, responded to an emergency call from a woman who said her sister was about to give birth and didn’t have transportation to a hospital. When they arrived at the house and Sackett knocked on the door, no one answered.

“I walked to the back door and rapped on the door, and a dog started barking, and it sounded like a large dog,” Kothe told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “So I leaned over the railing and I said, ‘Hey Jim, they got a big dog. Watch it.’ Just then the shot came, and the intersection just lit up.”

A gunshot from a high-powered rifle struck Sackett just above his badge near his heart. There was no chance of survival.

Last week, at the age of 55, Jerel spoke at a memorial for fallen St. Paul Police officers and thanked investigators for bringing his dad’s killers to justice.

“After over 36 years of freedom since they murdered my dad, two of the murderers of Officer James Thomas Sackett, Senior, were finally charged and sent to prison in 2006,” he said in an emotional speech.

The St. Paul Police “Cold Case” unit took up the case after a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS investigation in 1994 uncovered new evidence in the unsolved case. It took 12 years of dogged investigation by St. Paul Police, the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department to file charges and get two men convicted of Sackett’s murder.

