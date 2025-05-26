Lake Street looks vastly different 5 years after riots

Five years after Lake Street suffered the brunt of the destruction from the riots after the murder of George Floyd, the business community feels optimistic about its rebirth.

An estimated 500 businesses up and down Lake Street suffered damage from the riots — and at least 40 of them were destroyed.

Some of the signs of the past remain — including the shell of a burned-down police precinct — but today the entire street looks vastly different.

“At that particular time, we thought we’re going to be going out of business, and we survived and struggled through. We tighten up our belt,” said Trung Pham, owner of Pham’s Rice Bowl in the Midtown Market.

Pham’s business has been around for 19 years, and he’s seen all the ups and downs.

Right now, he says, it’s on the up.

“This particular rebuilding process of East Lake Street is going to bounce back and in a bigger way,” he said.

The Lake Street Council reports that its “We Love Lake Street” fund has raised more than $12 million to help businesses rebuild.

Five years later, it’s still happening.

“Almost all of the businesses have come back, and then the businesses that weren’t able to come back, those vacant spaces were filled by new businesses,” said Yusra Mohamud with the Council.

Now that many businesses are back, the focus has turned to the people. Earlier this month, the Midtown Arts and Music Festival aimed to help lure people back.

“Five years from now, this place is going to look totally different,” Mohamud said.