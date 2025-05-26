After 5 years, Minneapolis city officials still debating 38th and Chicago plan

At the corner of 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, you can still find flowers, various murals, and pictures of George Floyd.

On Memorial Day 2020, a bystander recorded video of Floyd pinned face down and handcuffed by four now ex-Minneapolis police officers on the street.

Five years after his murder, visitors still come to the square that now bears his name, George Floyd Square.

“It’s very humbling seeing you guys come out here,” Angela Harrelson, Floyd’s Aunt, said to some visitors from Georgia. “People still care, people still come.”

At times, you can find Harrelson showing people around the corner, including where Floyd told the then-Minneapolis police officers numerous times that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd was kept in the prone position under ex-Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee for more than nine minutes.

Chavin was convicted by a jury in state court for Floyd’s murder, and then later pleaded guilty in federal court to additional charges for depriving Floyd of his civil rights.

The other three police officers also went to prison for their roles.

“I want a permanent memorial,” Harrelson said. “I think once that permanent memorial is here, that’s a game changer, it’s going to set the stage for so many possibilities surrounding it.”

Five years later, the City of Minneapolis has not finalized a plan for 38th and Chicago. City Hall estimates more than $2.2 million has been spent on the process.

“I understand those concerns, people want to see change happen, they want to see their neighborhood improve,” said Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez.

He stands behind the proposed pedestrian plaza concept, with a memorial to Floyd endorsed by a majority of the council back in the winter.

“Neighbors have been very clear that we need to do a lot more,” Chavez said.

The concept calls in part to block off traffic on Chicago Avenue, creating a boulevard with trees, more lighting, and centered around a space to remember Floyd.

“To recognize the murder of George Floyd and those we have lost to police brutality,” Chavez said.

City Hall staff are scheduled to release a final plan, with a price tag, in December.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has spoken out against the pedestrian plaza plan, saying that it is also opposed by most of the businesses in the area.

“It’s very frustrating that we can’t come to a consensus,” said Minneapolis City Council member Andrea Jenkins, who represents the community around 38th and Chicago. “I think there are some ideological differences on the Council.”

Jenkins wants a permanent memorial to remember Floyd, but wants to keep the streets open to traffic that will help businesses grow, and also bring needed public transit back to the area.

“We’ve talked to hundreds and hundreds of community members, over 70% of people say ‘hey, let’s reopen the square,’” Jenkins said.

She added that strong voices from outside the community have jumped into the conversation about the Square.

“We must center the voices of the people that are most directly impacted,” Jenkins said.

Later this summer, the City Council will decide which community group will oversee the former Speedway Gas station in the square, now called People’s Way, which was later purchased by the city.

Harrelson wants the city to finalize a plan for the area and to remember her nephew, Floyd, and the movement his murder led to for social justice around the world.

“I think we all have reached that point, that pivotal point,“ Harrelson said. “It’s time.”

View more “George Floyd: 5 Years of Change and Challenge” coverage here.