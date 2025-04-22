5 Concordia University graduates sue DHS, ICE over revoked visas

A group of recent international graduates of Concordia University, St. Paul is asking a judge to intervene after the federal government revoked their legal status without notifying them.

The plaintiffs — Salma Rameez Shaik, Akhil Pothuraju, Nithish Babu Challa, Shyam Vardhan Reddy Yarkareddy and Almas Abdul — all say the university notified them earlier this month that their F-1 student status had been terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

The five Indian citizens had completed master’s degrees in information technology and management and were in the midst of Optional Practical Training — a program that allows them to work or intern with companies after graduation to gain on-the-job technical training while maintaining their F-1 student status.

“Neither they nor their school were given advance notice or a meaningful explanation for the termination,” the lawsuit states. “Concordia University instructed them to stop working immediately and to consider leaving the country.”

All five later received emails from U.S. embassies or consulates in India informing them their F-1 visas had been revoked.

Four of the five had been cited for traffic offenses, including one, Yarkareddy, who was arrested for a DWI in 2023. Yarkareddy’s F-1 visa was revoked in February 2024, but he was told he would not lose his F-1 status until he left the country, a step he has not taken.

One plaintiff, Pothuraju, claims to have no history of traffic, civil or criminal infractions. The IT solutions company where Pothuraju was completing his technical training intended to file an H-1B petition on his behalf. According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, companies can apply for these visas to employ nonimmigrants in “highly specialized” fields.

Named in the lawsuit are Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons, and Minneapolis-St. Paul ICE Field Office Director Peter Berg.

Eric LaMott, provost and chief operating officer at Concordia University, said the institution is “aware of the legal action filed by five recent alumni from our university” but did not comment further on the matter.

DHS did not comment on why the graduates’ F-1 status was revoked and referred only to a broad range of possible rationales for SEVIS termination.

The action against these Concordia University alumni follows a widespread pattern of the Trump administration revoking student visas, including several others in Minnesota.

In late March, ICE arrested a Turkish graduate student at the University of Minnesota after his visa had been revoked due to a past DWI conviction. A student at Minnesota State University, Mankato was similarly arrested a few days later. Another five MSU students were notified earlier this month that their SEVIS records had been terminated.

An Associated Press review of public statements by American colleges and universities found more than 1,000 instances of students’ legal status being revoked across more than 160 institutions.

The attorneys representing the Concordia University graduates suggested DHS has taken a blanket approach of “mass termination of student status in SEVIS.”

“While the exact details of the policy are not currently known, the experience of Plaintiffs and of other publicly reported cases strongly suggests that the terminations are being indiscriminately made based upon any information that a given student has had some kind of encounter with a law enforcement official, no matter how innocuous, or a prior encounter with immigration agents even if that encounter did not involve unlawful conduct,” the lawsuit states.