Memorial Day weekend poses first true test for REAL ID requirements

Memorial Day weekend is expected to be one of the busiest travel times this year, with an estimated 40 million people traveling in the U.S., according to AAA.

For Minnesotans deciding to travel — the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Not only is Minnesota’s forecast showing sunny weather for the holiday weekend, but gas is also cheaper than it was this time last year, by about 30 cents.

For airports across the country, Memorial Day weekend will be the first holiday since the new REAL ID requirements took effect earlier this year.

Despite the concern of some, those who don’t have a REAL ID right now will still be able to fly, but may need additional screening and are advised to plan accordingly.

Better yet — a passport works just as well.

In Minnesota, travelers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Saturday that the REAL ID requirement hasn’t provided too many issues with them so far.

“I ordered my REAL ID like 8 weeks ago — hasn’t came in the mail yet,” Tanner Damon said. “I have my one with the holes in it, my paper, an old ID and my permit to carry with me so I have four names and date of births with me on it, so I think I’ll be okay.”

For more information on traveling this weekend, CLICK HERE for more information on traffic, Memorial Day Services and more.