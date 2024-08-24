4 people, 2 of them children, suffer serious injuries in Isanti County crash

Four people, including two children, were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Isanti County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a crash at County Road 5 and Feldspar Street Northwest just after 11 a.m. in Spencer Brook Township.

Officials arrived on scene and found two vehicles with serious damage. A man and woman from one of the vehicles were flown out from the scene to a metro hospital with serious injuries.

The other vehicle was driven by a man with three children also in the car. Two of the children sustained serious injuries in the crash and were brought to a nearby hospital before being flown to a metro hospital.

Preliminary information suggests a Chevy Traverse was going south on Feldspar Street Northwest and didn’t stop for the stop sign at County Road 5, which caused a T-Bone collision with a Honda Pilot going east.

The crash is currently under investigation.