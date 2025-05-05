38-year-old accused of injuring multiple pedestrians in 2 separate hit-and-runs

A woman has been charged in two hit-and-run crashes that occurred on Wednesday.

Sophia Elizabeth Sullivan, 38, faces the following charges:

One count of first-degree assault

Four counts of criminal vehicular operation

Four counts of second-degree assault

According to a criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to two hit-and-run crashes with injuries on Wednesday. Sullivan was determined to be the driver in both crashes.

The first crash occurred at the intersection of 26th Street West and Grand Avenue South. The two victims told police they were at the intersection and had a green light to cross. They were in the crosswalk when someone driving a white sedan accelerated through a red light and hit them.

The first victim suffered a cut to her head and the second victim suffered burn marks from the concrete and some bleeding, court documents state.

The second crash occurred around five minutes later at the intersection of 26th Street West and Emerson Avenue South — half a mile from the first crash.

A victim told investigators that he and the fourth victim had been crossing the street when he heard an engine rev and saw a vehicle turn toward them. The man said he believed the driver could see them and hit them intentionally, according to court documents.

A witness to the crash said the vehicle involved was a white sedan. The witness added that he heard a crash and watched as the suspect drove down the street with the fourth victim on the hood of the sedan. The victim was dragged by the vehicle until it turned into a parking lot.

Surveillance video from the second crash showed the victims walking on the sidewalk and Sullivan slowly driving parallel to them. When they stepped into the crosswalk, Sullivan accelerated and plowed directly into them, court documents state.

The first victim was thrown 30 feet. The second victim was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle. Prosecutors say Sullivan continued driving with the victim on the hood of her vehicle before abruptly braking. She was thrown onto the road.

Rather than swerving around her, the surveillance video showed Sullivan swerve toward the victim and run her over. The victim became lodged under the car and was dragged down the road until Sullivan started swerving and turned into a parking lot. Once the victim was dislodged from underneath the car, Sullivan appeared to run her over again with the rear tires of the car.

After driving away from the scene, the sedan was seen driving to the building where Sullivan lives. Officers who found the car saw that the windshield was smashed and there appeared to be fresh blood on the vehicle.

The victims of the second crash were brought to the hospital. The first victim sustained scrapes, abrasions and a fractured wrist.

The victim, who was dragged and run over twice, is currently in critical condition and being kept alive by life support. Court documents state that she is not expected to survive.