3700 volunteers plant flags ahead of Memorial Day at Fort Snelling

There are more than 190,000 headstones at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, and while each of the lives laid to rest is honored and remembered every day, it’s an especially important task this weekend.

It’s a task that around 3,700 volunteers showed up throughout the weekend for as they placed American flags at each headstone ahead of Memorial Day.

The gesture marks a small salute to those who put their lives on the line for their country.

Louise Angrimson and Jill Cooper, with Flags for Fort Snelling, spoke on the importance of putting up the flags.

“I do it mostly because my dad was in World War II, my husband’s a marine, we have a lot of marine family that we love,” Louise Angrimson with Flags for Fort Snelling, said. “I love veterans and what they’ve done for us.”

“There’s a lot of people here that might not have died in battle, but either they have died because of the effects of it or later in life. They still need to be honored. And that’s what that means to me and that’s why we’re here,” Jill Cooper with Flags for Fort Snelling said.

The flag placement is a tradition that’s been going on at the cemetery since 2018, thanks to the group “Flags for Fort Snelling,” but it’s also a tradition that was in jeopardy recently.

Memorial Day in 2024 saw soggy conditions around Memorial Day in the region, and unfortunately, 50,000 flags ended up getting moldy and needing to be replaced. The community rallied to help raise funds to replace some of the moldy flags, and so did one big box store.

“Home Depot stepped in and I’m absolutely blown away by what they did. They contacted us right away and said, ‘You need 50,000 flags? We’ll give you 50,000 flags,'” Joanne Malmstedt, founder of Flags for Fort Snelling said.

There was a small issue with that offer, though, as Home Depot’s flags were different than what is needed and used at the cemetery.

Malmstedt says Home Depot took one of the flags the non-profit currently uses at the cemetery, brought it to their supplier and made thousands of flags identical to what Flags for Fort Snelling needed.

In total, 26,000 flags were donated, but there was another catch. This time it was with the flagstaff, which had a blunt end. Malmstedt says her group needs a spear end to go into the ground well at the cemetery.

“So, what Home Depot did is they one by one with electric pencil sharpeners, sharpened the end of every single flag so it was a speared tip,” Malmstedt said. “That was hundreds and hundreds of man-hours that the employees put in.”

Malmstedt says her organization has since water-sealed over 64,000 flags, and going forward, every year, she says the flags that are replaced will always be water-sealed.

The American flags are set to stay out at Fort Snelling National Cemetery until next Saturday, May 31, and then they’ll be stored until next Memorial Day.