32-year-old arrested after Olmsted County authorities find dead body in car

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after authorities in Olmsted County found the body of a dead woman in her car.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-90 near the Highway 42 exit, according to the media release.

The driver, Margot Lewis, was out of the vehicle and was being tended to by a passerby. Authorities checked to see if anyone else was in the vehicle and found a deceased 35-year-old woman in the back seat.

The Sheriff’s Office said the condition of the deceased woman was suspicious and it was obvious that her death was not a result of the crash.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the suspicious death. On Monday night, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) executed a search warrant at the deceased women’s home on the 700 block of 16th Street East.

Inside the home a scene “indicating violence” was located.

Lewis was medically cleared at the hospital before being booked into the county jail for interfering with a dead body. She is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday, according to officials.

The name of the deceased woman is being withheld pending notification of her family.

MPD is assisting the BCA with the remainder of the investigation.