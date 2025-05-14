30 years in prison for man who live streamed sexual assault, fled police

An Apple Valley man was sentenced to decades in prison on Tuesday after live-streaming the sexual assault of a woman and running away from police.

Joseph Javonte Washington was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years (360 months) in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In October of last year, Washington was found guilty on five counts, including three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that she had returned to her Lakeville home in December of 2020 to find Washington, who she knew, inside her home.

The victim told police that Washington began using her phone, and when she asked for it back, he punched her in the face.

The complaint says Washington then took the victim into the restroom of the home, where he forced her to perform sexual acts.

According to the complaint, during the assault, Washington used the victim’s cell phone to record her and live-stream the video to social media accounts.

Washington then forced the victim into a vehicle and forced her to start driving. The complaint said Washington told her to not stop for any red lights and threatened to stab her if she crashed the vehicle. Washington also held a knife to the victim’s throat during the incident.

The vehicle eventually crashed near the intersection of Rice Street and Maryland Avenue West in St. Paul.

Washington then fled on foot, and the victim was able to flag down a passing motorist for help.

Washington was later found in a dumpster by officers who had been searching the area.

According to the city of St. Paul, at some point, Washington climbed out of the dumpster and ran toward officers, who then deployed Tasers and a K-9 in an effort to stop him. Another then shot at Washington, striking him twice, according to the city.

The officer who shot at Washington, identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) as Anthony Dean, was ultimately fired for shooting at Washington while he was unarmed.

