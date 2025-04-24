3 weeks until session deadline and budget talks still at ‘starting block’

With just three weeks until the May 19 budget deadline, Minnesota state lawmakers don’t appear anywhere near having an overall deal on a roughly $66 billion two-year budget.

“We’re trying to get to the starting blocks, which is we have to get a full House budget out and a full Senate budget out,” DFL House Speaker Emerita Rep. Melissa Hortman said Wednesday night after Governor Tim Walz delivered his “State of the State” speech.

In his speech, Walz warned of consequences from federal budget cuts that could impact Minnesota budget negotiations.

“This uncertainty — this chaos — is no accident,” Walz told lawmakers and Minnesotans on Wednesday. “The President of the United States has chosen — chosen! — to destroy our federal government’s ability to help people.”

The House debated an agriculture finance bill on Thursday, but it represents only about $120 million of the two-year state budget.

Democrats gathered Thursday morning to echo concerns about potential federal cuts to Medicaid that could have a major impact on Minnesota.

“Never before has any legislature in any time had to build a budget while the federal budget actively sabotages that budget,” said Sen. Erin Maye Quade(DFL-Apple Valley).

Countdown to end of legislative session

Republicans immediately countered that actions by Democrats under one-party control in 2023 and 2024 did more to hurt the state’s budget outlook, pointing out the state went from an $18 billion surplus in 2023 to a projected $6 billion deficit.

“I hope we can find a way in the next few weeks to get past national politics, the name-calling, the finger-pointing,” said Rep. Harry Niska, (R) House Floor Leader.

Despite the finger-pointing, Republican and Democratic legislative leaders continue to express optimism they can reach a budget deal by the session deadline.

“I believe we can still get this work done,” said Rep. Lisa Demuth, House Speaker(R). “Obviously in a bipartisan fashion, but specifically on time.”

“We have the intention of doing the people’s work, to do it in the open, to do it together and to get it done on time,” echoed Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy. “That is our hope.”

However, “hope” is likely to soon collide with “history.”

In every odd-numbered budget year in the past ten years under divided government, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021, a special session has been required to pass a budget. The only exception was 2023, when Democrats had one-party control of state government.