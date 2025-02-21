3 teens charged in ‘brazen’ Minneapolis crime spree
Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were charged Wednesday in connection with a crime spree in Minneapolis last week that seriously injured two people.
A 17-year-old boy who fired the shots that injured two people was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree attempt to commit aggravated robbery.
Another 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of second-degree aiding and abetting assault and one count of third-degree burglary, according to court documents.
Additionally, Quayzhon Demetrius Lewis, 19, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.
Monday morning, Minneapolis police arrested Lewis, the two 17-year-olds, and a 34-year-old man.
As previously reported, police responded to six violent incidents in south Minneapolis over a two-hour span on Feb. 11.
Boyd Hansen, 54, was looking out the window of his home on the 4000 block of 25th Avenue South at 5:04 a.m. when he saw three people burglarizing his neighbor’s garage.
Court documents say the three people ran back to a car in the alley, but the last of the burglars turned back and shot Hansen through the window.
The moment was captured on a Ring camera, which was released by Minneapolis police. Hansen is currently in the hospital, healing from jaw surgery.
Later, the complaint adds, around 5:40 a.m., surveillance footage from near the Blue Line Apartments in Minneapolis shows a man being robbed at gunpoint by the same three suspects.
The victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the back and seriously injured.
Following that shooting, the suspects allegedly went on to break into a garage on the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South and fire a weapon on the 4900 32nd Avenue South, though no one was hurt in those incidents.
Lewis is due back in court for an omnibus hearing at 9:30 a.m. on March 19.