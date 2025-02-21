3 teens charged in ‘brazen’ Minneapolis crime spree

Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were charged Wednesday in connection with a crime spree in Minneapolis last week that seriously injured two people.

A 17-year-old boy who fired the shots that injured two people was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree attempt to commit aggravated robbery.

Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of second-degree aiding and abetting assault and one count of third-degree burglary, according to court documents.

Additionally, Quayzhon Demetrius Lewis, 19, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Monday morning, Minneapolis police arrested Lewis, the two 17-year-olds, and a 34-year-old man.

RELATED: Minneapolis police arrest 4 in connection to crime spree involving shootings, burglaries

As previously reported, police responded to six violent incidents in south Minneapolis over a two-hour span on Feb. 11.

Police responded to a string of violent crimes in south Minneapolis on the morning of Feb. 11, 2025 (KSTP)

Boyd Hansen, 54, was looking out the window of his home on the 4000 block of 25th Avenue South at 5:04 a.m. when he saw three people burglarizing his neighbor’s garage.

Court documents say the three people ran back to a car in the alley, but the last of the burglars turned back and shot Hansen through the window.

RELATED: Crime spree victim speaks out after being shot in jaw in south Minneapolis

The moment was captured on a Ring camera, which was released by Minneapolis police. Hansen is currently in the hospital, healing from jaw surgery.

Later, the complaint adds, around 5:40 a.m., surveillance footage from near the Blue Line Apartments in Minneapolis shows a man being robbed at gunpoint by the same three suspects.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the back and seriously injured.

Following that shooting, the suspects allegedly went on to break into a garage on the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South and fire a weapon on the 4900 32nd Avenue South, though no one was hurt in those incidents.

Lewis is due back in court for an omnibus hearing at 9:30 a.m. on March 19.