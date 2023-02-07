3 men injured in East Bethel home explosion identified

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the three men who were injured early Monday morning in East Bethel during an explosion at a construction site in East Bethel.

Tuesday, authorities said 35-year-old Keith Hyovalti of Oak Grove, 47-year-old William Swanson of Zimmerman, and 47-year-old James Wells of Coon Rapids are in stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.

No other information about the victims or their injuries were immediately provided.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the explosion happened at a site that was under construction on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast.

All three men were said to be working on the home at the time of the explosion, which was around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.