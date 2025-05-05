3 men charged for deadly shooting outside Red Lake Nation Embassy in Minneapolis

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of three men for their alleged roles in the second in a string of deadly shootings last week in Minneapolis.

Court records show charges were filed Friday against Victor Joseph Vasquez-Rodriguez, 20, of Haywood, Wisconsin; Jose David Vazquez-Rodriguez, 22, of Minneapolis; and Raphael Joseph Rodriguez, 35, of Columbia Heights.

The defendants are accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Tiago Antonio Gilbert on Wednesday afternoon outside the Red Lake Nation Embassy and Mino-Bimaadiziwin Apartments and Wellness Clinic, near the intersection of Cedar and 17th avenues.

According to a criminal complaint, video of the shooting shows two men, identified as Jose Vazquez-Rodriguez and Raphael Rodriguez, walking on the sidewalk when a silver sedan pulls up alongside them. The driver, Victor Vasquez-Rodriguez, is seen getting out of the car before he and Jose Vazquez-Rodriguez shoot at the victim.

Video shows the two gunmen continue to shoot at Gilbert as he runs away from his car and while he is lying on the ground. All three suspects then get into the sedan, driven by Raphael Rodriguez, and take off, the complaint states.

Gilbert’s girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting, told police Gilbert had tried to get his gun from the car after the two men started shooting. She also said her two young children were inside the victim’s car as it was being shot at. They were not harmed, but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said one bullet passed just underneath them.

The shooting came 13 hours after a massacre a few blocks away that killed four people, including a 17-year-old boy. O’Hara said investigators were looking into whether Gilbert’s killing was retaliatory.

A third deadly shooting happened later Wednesday night, the sixth shooting death within the city in less than 24 hours.

RELATED: Native community mourns those lost during violent 24 hours in Minneapolis

Jose Vazquez-Rodriguez and Victor Vasquez-Rodriguez are each charged with one count of second-degree murder; Raphael Rodriguez faces one charge of aiding an offender.

As of Monday, none of the three defendants were in custody.