3 injured, dozens displaced during late-night fire in Windom Lake neighborhood

Three people – including two firefighters – are recovering from injuries after a fire late Wednesday night in the Windom Lake neighborhood in south Minneapolis.

Crews were called to the area of Lyndale Avenue South and West 57th Street just before 11:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from three separate buildings – a townhouse garage with several vehicles inside, the townhome located next door as well as an affordable housing building.

Due to the size of the fire, crews quickly called in extra firefighters to help them, with the Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner saying a four-alarm call is the most critical call they can put out. Tyner added about half of all of the city’s firefighters were at the site battling flames throughout the overnight hours and into the morning.

Now, the department says all of the vehicles in that garage – as well as the garage itself – burned to the ground. The two apartment buildings either had total or partial roof collapses.

During the fire, one resident and two firefighters were injured, but they are all in stable condition at an area hospital. The resident is being treated for a respiratory condition, while the firefighters had a shoulder and knee injury.

“It is a lot of loss in a short period of time, but structures can be rebuilt. We’re just happy that we haven’t had any fire fatalities to this point that it seems like all the residents have been able to get out,” said Tyner. “For that, we are very thankful and happy that the systems that were in place – the fire alarms and those things – worked as they were supposed to.”

There are now more than 50 people who don’t have a place to go, so both the Red Cross and the Salvation Army are stepping in to help.

Those who live in the affordable housing building tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they’re thankful for the quick response by the Minneapolis Fire Department but are also heartbroken for the entire neighborhood.

“It’s just devastating. I’m sick to my stomach, it’s horrible because i know all the residents and everybody is struggling to get by, and everyone just got into a good place. Everybody is just starting over – including myself – and now this, our fellow neighbors don’t have a home now,” said Travoi Tuttle, a resident.

As for the cause of the fire, crews say it’s still too early to tell, adding the investigation by the State Fire Marshal is expected to happen sometime later on Thursday.