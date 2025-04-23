3 Highs gang members convicted of RICO conspiracy and premeditated murder

Three members of the Highs gang were found guilty following a three-week trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Keon Pruitt, 22, Dantrell Johnson, 32, and Gregory Hamilton, 29, were all convicted of Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Conspiracy and using a firearm to cause death. They face a maximum of life imprisonment.

Prosecutors say that on Aug. 7, 2021, a prominent member of the Highs gang was killed by a member of the Lows. The next day, members of the Highs put up a memorial where the member was shot. At the memorial, which Pruitt, Johnson, and Hamilton attended, prosecutors say members distributed guns and encouraged each other to retaliate against the Lows.

After the memorial, Johnson and Hamilton drove to a Lows hangout and shot a rival gang member, who survived his injuries. Pruitt, Johnson and Hamilton then drove to Skyline Market, another Lows hangout, to shoot another Lows member.

Prosecutors say the defendants mistakenly thought Darryl Wells was a Lows member and shot him, which was captured on surveillance video. Wells then ran out of the store and into the street and two juveniles, driven by Pruitt, chased him into an alley and fired additional shots at him.

Wells had been shot at least eight times and died at the scene.

This was the first of several jury trials in this case, in which 28 Highs members have been charged. 16 defendants are pending trial, prosecutors said.