3 community groups one step closer to providing boots on the ground violence interrupter service in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis City Council committee voted to advance three contracts for violence interrupter groups to address crime in the community.

The three contracts are for one year, in the amount of $708,400 each for Metro Youth Diversion, TOUCH Outreach and A Mother’s Love Initiative.

The communities that will be covered include parts of north Minneapolis, Phillips and Cedar-Riverside neighborhoods.

Violence interrupters are boots-on-the-ground workers who try to bring about peace on the streets through a variety of tactics and community outreach efforts.

Council member Robin Wonsley was one of several members who pressed the City’s Neighborhood Safety Department (NSD) for a timeline as to when other groups will be out there.

“It’s June, we already know what happens in warmer months, we are already seeing that play out,” Wonsley said about crime. “We don’t want to be in the same situation last year, where we had an absence of these services and immediately saw Minneapolis become a city that had some of the highest homicide rates.”

“The goal is to sign these goals as quickly as possible, it’s NSD’s top priority is the services here that you are seeing before you and getting those out the door, so they are helping the community members,” said Lea Lakes, Minneapolis Deputy Director of Neighborhood Safety Department.

Currently, only one contract with Restoration Inc. has been awarded in parts of north Minneapolis.

City staff mentioned that there have been some issues before getting contracts signed, with the background check process, new insurance and health care requirements that are part of the arrangement.



A recent contract that would have put a violence interrupter group in the Whittier neighborhood south of I-94 was turned down by a community group.

During the meeting, city staff mentioned that another violence interrupter group to fill that contract hasn’t been found yet.

“I’m incredibly disappointed with this news and the timeline for this service being put off,” said Council Member Katie Cashman.

“Our priority remains finalizing the remaining agreements. We are encouraged that at least one organization has already signed agreements and is actively working in our communities, demonstrating that it is possible to deliver both accountability and transparency with these vital services while staying within our contract framework and the Cure Violence model,” wrote Lakes in a statement after the meeting. “We are committed to supporting our partners’ success in this important work in order for our communities to receive the quality services they deserve — services that ultimately keep us safe and responsibly utilize taxpayer dollars,”

The Neighborhood Safety Department told the council they will use a computer tracking program to follow encounters interrupters have with community members, to address oversight concerns.

“What I’m hearing loud and clear that added a layer of accountability to this program, that has not been there, a layer of accountability, that we have asked for, a layer of accountability that the citizens have asked for,” said Council Member Michael Rainville.

The council’s expected to take a final vote to possibly approve the three contracts later in the week.

