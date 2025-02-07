3 charged in St. Cloud shooting that killed teen, injured man

Three 19-year-olds from St. Cloud have been charged in connection with a shooting in an apartment that killed a teenager and injured a man last weekend.

Bernard Dwayne Bowens was charged via warrant on Thursday with one count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder, according to court filings.

Olivia Sandra Ann Williams and Quinton Lynell Kimeon Mcneal were both charged on Thursday with one count of aiding and abetting theft of a firearm and one count of aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree robbery. Court documents show Williams was also charged with an additional count of aiding an offender.

Williams and McNeal were arrested by police on Tuesday.

Law enforcement in St. Cloud were called to an apartment at 230 2nd Street Northeast on Feb. 2 just before 3 a.m. on a report of a gun complaint, according to charging documents.

Inside the apartment building, officers found 17-year-old Layson Davis of St. Cloud in the north stairwell with one gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second victim, a 19-year-old man, was found lying in the hallway of the first floor with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was brought to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of this publishing.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Bowens entering the apartment and speaking with both victims, according to a criminal complaint. At 2:51 a.m., a strobe light is seen on video through the glass door before Bowens rushes toward the 19-year-old victim, who appears to be holding a gun with a flashlight.

After the struggle, Bowens is captured running in the hallway holding the victim’s black-and-gold gun, the complaint states.

At 2:52 a.m., McNeal is seen on surveillance video entering the apartment with two other men. Then, at 2:53 a.m., the footage shows Davis running on the second floor while manipulating a gun.

The complaint adds that a minute later, Bowens is seen listening at a door in the hallway before it appears he hears Davis coming down the stairs. Davis is then seen jumping out from the hallway entrance before both men draw weapons and Bowens fires, according to court documents.

While Bowens is then seen running down the hallway, the 19-year-old victim also runs into the hallway and is shot by a second, unknown man.

Bowens, McNeal and two other unknown men are then seen running out of the entrance of the building, the complaint added.

Williams, who is the girlfriend of McNeal, was observed on surveillance footage propping open the door of the apartment where the shooting occurred about 20 minutes before it happened.

Williams told law enforcement she drove McNeal and Bowens from the scene of the shooting to a different location in St. Cloud before driving Bowens to his girlfriend’s home in Minnetonka, according to the complaint.

Williams added to law enforcement that McNeal asked her to prop the door open and that she was under the impression that he was going to make a “sale,” which she thought might involve drugs or guns.

Williams and McNeal are due in court on Feb. 18 for an initial appearance. Bowens was charged via a warrant and is not yet in custody.