25-year-old’s BAC was over 4 times the legal limit when he crashed a block from home, killing passenger

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in St. Paul on Friday.

Austin Wah, 25, faces one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation. Charging documents note that he is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Wah was charged via warrant and was still in the hospital as of Thursday.

St. Paul officers responded to the 200 block of Cottage Avenue West on a report of a car that had crashed into a tree on Friday, May 9.

According to court documents, the registered owner of the car, a 35-year-old man, was found partially pinned in the front passenger seat. He was in a lot of pain and said he had a neck injury.

Another man, 53, was found with his legs in the back of the car, his torso between the two front seats and his head in the 35-year-old’s lap.

Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found two bottles of vodka in the area — one was empty, one was nearly empty. Officers didn’t see any skid marks, indicating that the driver had not tried to stop before hitting the tree.

A witness told police that the driver of the car got out after the crash and walked away, despite the witness telling him to stay.

Another witness brought police to where the driver lived — an apartment building less than a block from the crash scene. Wah answered the door and matched the description given of the driver. Court documents state he had injuries to his chin and leg and smelled of alcohol.

Wah’s grandfather said Wah had been drinking that morning. He added that after the crash, he walked with him back to the apartment.

Four people who witnessed the crash identified Wah as the driver, court documents state. Wah denied having any drugs or alcohol and claimed the others in the car asked him to drive because they were drunk.

In an interview with investigators, Wah said that two drunk people had asked him for a ride to the store. After the cars, he walked home without checking on his passengers, despite knowing they were seriously injured, he said.

Wah admitted to drinking two beers before driving and said he doesn’t drive when he drinks beer.

Investigators estimated that Wah was driving 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash. A sample of Wah’s blood showed that his blood alcohol concentration was 0.37 — over four times the legal limit.

The 53-year-old man died of his injuries on Sunday. He has not yet been publicly identified.