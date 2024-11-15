22-year-old woman is one of the newest members of Brooklyn Park City Council

At just 22 years old, one of the newest members of the Brooklyn Park City Council is ready to get to work.



Amanda Cheng Xiong will become the youngest councilwoman for the city when she’s sworn in this January and she believes her age will only help her connect with a wider population of the city.

“Surprisingly, I think I always knew I wanted to run, even at an early age,” said Cheng Xiong, one of the newest Brooklyn Park council members.



Cheng Xiong was born and raised in Brooklyn Park and on election night, she started the next chapter of her life.



“I called my dad, I called my mom and I was like, ‘I won,'” Cheng Xiong said.



Cheng Xiong beat incumbent Boyd Morson in the east district with more than 60% of the votes. Now, her focus shifts towards the work ahead.



“What I am really excited for actually is to just ensure that Brooklyn Park residents, their voices are actually being enhanced,” Cheng Xiong said.

She also believes connecting with the youth will be a big focus of her time in office.



“I honestly just want to be an ally,” Cheng Xiong said. “I think a lot of times our youth they almost feel kind of intimidated to get involved in the political realm or just to get involved in social justice issues.”



Cheng Xiong also heard from a lot of voters about concerns with public safety. She believes public safety means a lot of things from environmental justice, to mental health and of course, crime.



“When I think about having public safety in Brooklyn Park, I’m thinking about wanting a city where the residents feel safe and welcomed.” Cheng Xiong said.



Raised by her Hmong refugee parents, Cheng Xiong says her family experienced a lot of inequities. That’s why her biggest passion is helping others, something she plans to do in her newest role.



“Being 22 and seeing that Brooklyn Park has faith in me at this age to help run and lead the city is truly an honor,” Cheng Xiong said.