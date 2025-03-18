21 Days of Peace founder responds to Minneapolis City Council criticism

On Monday, the Minneapolis City Council decided to pull a proposed $640 thousand contract for a non-profit company that helps fund the 21 Days of Peace organization.

Several members of the City Council accused 21 Days of Peace founder Rev. Jerry McAfee of making homophobic comments at a city council meeting and they said he made death threats in separate social media posts, too.

RELATED: Minneapolis pulls violence interrupter contract request after nonprofit member’s shooting arrest

City Council member Robin Wonsley said McAfee’s comments could not be overlooked.

“I don’t want to minimize the impact of those comments. And, the impact that they would have coming from a leader of an organization that is then being solicited to provide services to all community members of our city,” said Wonsley.

McAfee said he and 21 Days of Peace will continue to do the work they’ve always done in Minneapolis.

“Our commitment transcends the dollar. Our commitment is to our people so they can live,” said McAfee. “We don’t have the luxury of sitting back. That’s why we’re out doing what we’re doing for so long.”