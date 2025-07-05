20th annual Flying Pancake Breakfast held in Wayzata

People in Wayzata got an early start to their Independence Day celebrations with a unique kind of breakfast.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer Mike Rominski stopped by the 20th annual Flying Pancake Breakfast at the Depot in Wayzata.

“We had around 1,100 people come out; 4,500 to 5,000 pancakes were either flown or handed out,” said Emily Roth with the Children of the American Revolution. “Our veterans were able to eat for free, we were able to raise a ton of donations that went to helping veterans and their service dogs get trained.”

The event is sponsored by the Children of the American Revolution, which is a national organization that helps train young people about the United States and how it was founded.