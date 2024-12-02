2025 Twins home game tickets are officially on sale

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP

Tickets for all 2025 Minnesota Twins home games are officially on sale.

The tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS.

Twins fans can also purchase tickets for Twinsfest at Target Field, as well as spring training games at Lee Health Sports Complex. Fans can also sign up for a MyTwins membership here.

2025 promotions and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

The home opener will be on April 3 against the Houston Astros.