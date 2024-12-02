2025 Twins home game tickets are officially on sale

Tickets for all 2025 Minnesota Twins home games are officially on sale.

The tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS.

Twins fans can also purchase tickets for Twinsfest at Target Field, as well as spring training games at Lee Health Sports Complex. Fans can also sign up for a MyTwins membership here.

2025 promotions and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

The home opener will be on April 3 against the Houston Astros.