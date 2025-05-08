Your guide to Minnesota’s 2025 Fishing Opener

The 2025 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener is set for May 9-10 in Crosslake.

Here’s a guide to this year’s opener, including what you need to know about the event and how to prepare.

Ahead of the Opener

Purchase a fishing license. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid fishing license, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. You can purchase a license online, by calling 1-888-665-4236, or through an approved vendor.

Understand regulations. Anglers planning to take part in the fishing opener are asked to understand the 2025 Minnesota Fishing Regulations, particularly noting special regulations that apply to individual lakes, rivers and streams in the state.

During the Opener

About the fishing opener. This year’s Governor’s Fishing Opener is happening in Crosslake for the first time. The Crosslake area includes the 14 interconnected lakes of the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, which includes 119 miles of shoreline.

Prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Boaters are required to clean aquatic plants and debris from their watercraft, drain lake or river water and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash every time they leave the water.

Report fish kills. Anglers and those participating in fishing opener events are asked to report any fish kills they come across, including the body of water, date, fish species and number of dead or dying fish. The DNR says it is interested in this information as it can provide information about ecosystem-level issues. To report a fish kill, contact the state duty officer or call the state emergency number at 800-422-0798 or 651-649-5451.

Special Events

This year’s “Take a Mom Fishing Weekend” — when Minnesota-resident mothers can fish without purchasing a license — is May 9-10 this year.

Participants are invited to compete in the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge. Mothers who post pictures on the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge 2025 Facebook page will be entered to win the following prizes.

100 $20 Scheels gift cards.

10 $50 Lund Gift Certificates.

1 fishing rod from Sparkle Stick USA.

2 life jackets from Onyx Outdoors.

Additional program and event information can be found online.

Fishing Opener Weather and Traffic

Planning to partake in the fishing opener?

