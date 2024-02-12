2024 legislative session begins Monday, lawmakers to take up school resource officer law

Minnesota's legislative session begins

State lawmakers plan to discuss the state’s school resource officer law as the 2024 legislative session gets underway on Monday.

A new bill will be introduced to clarify the use of force after confusion among school districts and law enforcement, causing many districts to pull school resource officers (SROs) from school buildings at the start of the year.

The main focus for lawmakers behind the new bill is to define what a school resource officer is and to standardize training for them statewide.

Now, this is the paragraph that sparked controversy just last summer – the new law that went into effect last August restricted the use of force against a student by school staff and school resource officers, which created confusion on how officers could respond to unruly behavior on school grounds.

Now, the new bill being proposed sometime Monday would remove SROs from that language and instead, create a whole new policy for them. That means the Minnesota Post Board would be tasked with creating a model policy by mid-2025. By the end of next year, every law enforcement agency with an SRO program would have to adopt a similar policy.

It would also require more training that’s specific to SROs by next January.

“One of the biggest issues we had last time regarding this law is it wasn’t brought forward in a public committee hearing to get feedback from our professionals in law enforcement, our police officers, school resource officers; so, I’m very curious to have those very transparent committee bill hearings on this. It needs to happen fast, but we shouldn’t rush it and skip out on hearing from them,” said Minnesota Senator Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville).

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association says it’s reviewing the proposed bill with attorneys and law enforcement, and the bill’s first hearing will come later at 4 p.m.

The SRO debate is just one of several big issues lawmakers will take up when the session begins.

This is the second year in a row the DFL holds the majority in both the House and Senate.

Last year, Democrats passed an ambitious agenda, including items such as universal free school lunches, child tax credits as well as paid family and medical leave.

With a $17 billion surplus, they put money toward new spending but also increased some taxes.

This year is expected to be a bit calmer, and lawmakers will work on passing a bonding bill.

During Sunday’s At Issue with Tom Hauser, political analysts said the DFL is walking a fine line, given this is an election year. CLICK HERE for that episode.

“I think this year, the democrats need to be strategic again to make sure they do leave some money in the pot, and make sure they are not pushing initiatives that most Minnesotans are not on board with. I think they did a good job last year of threading that needle,” said Brian Melendez, a political analyst.

State lawmakers have until May 20 to complete their work.

