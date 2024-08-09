20-year plan to revitalize neighborhood parks in Minneapolis now halfway complete

Minneapolis halfway through 20-year plan to improve neighborhood parks

A two-decade project is underway to enhance and revamp parks and recreation centers across the city Minneapolis.

In a Climate and Infrastructure Committee meeting on Thursday, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officials announced they’ve made progress on at least half of about 160 parks across the city.

Parkgoer Kelly Carver explained his love for Minneapolis parks has no limits.

“The green space is unbeatable that’s partly why we live here in Minneapolis,” Carver said. “It’s a gem and it’s wonderful to know that it’s going to be enhanced.”

The city of Minneapolis teamed up with the Park Board to launch a historic 20-year Neighborhood Park Plan. It kicked off in 2016 to make sure every park was up to speed with maintenance and amenities.

“The original plan really highlighted that some Northside parks have been left behind in the planning over the years before the neighborhood parks plan was adopted,” Minneapolis City Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw said.

The effort was also launched to address racial and economic inequities in the park system.

A large chunk of the budget is being dedicated to making the parks accessible to visitors of all abilities.

“We want our parks to be for everyone, right? We want everyone who lives in the city or business to be a big part of our parks,” Vetaw said. “It’s why we love Minneapolis.”

Carver is blind. He explained increasing access will strengthen the parks system altogether.

“If we can make them more inclusive, then I think that’s just going to empower and make people’s lives better,” Carver said. “I’m very happy about it.”

By at least 2036, Park Board officials said all parks and rec centers should be touched with some sort of progress. Over $10 million is set aside each year to make sure the money is available to continue the work.