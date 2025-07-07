20-year-old ‘Highs’ gang member charged in connection with 3rd-separate homicide

A 20-year-old accused member of the “Highs” gang in Minneapolis is facing charges in connection with a third homicide.

Marquan Deshaun Tucker faces two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside a nightclub in Minneapolis in 2023. 26-year-old Patrick Henderson was killed in the shooting.

Tucker also faces charges in connection with a shooting in Brooklyn Park that killed 23-year-old Ramone Rashawn Blue in December.

Court documents filed on Monday state that Tucker was also adjudicated for his role in a murder that occurred at the Mall of America in December 2022. Tucker had been charged with third-degree riot for blocking the victim from leaving the department store. Court documents state this murder was also gang-affiliated.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation of 14 rounds fired near the entrance of an after-hours nightclub. There, they found Henderson with 10 gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators learned that Henderson was a “Lows” gang member.

In January of this year, investigators interviewed a witness who said that Tucker admitted to shooting the victim. A second witness told investigators the same thing in March.

Court documents state Tucker was messaging people on Facebook about attending the party that occurred prior to the murder. His phone was also in the area at the time of the shooting and he left quickly afterward.

According to court documents, Tucker also messaged a woman who was at the party and asked, “He past?????” and the woman replied, “Yup…It’s yellow tape.”

Tucker also screen-recorded a Facebook video of Henderson lying on the ground. The video had captions celebrating Henderson’s death.

Both Henderson and Blue were believed to be members of the “Lows” and investigators believe they were killed for the benefit of the “Highs” gang.