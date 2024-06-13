2 women die after fire at New Brighton home that lacked working smoke alarms

The two women who were pulled from a house fire in New Brighton on Wednesday and rushed to a hospital have died.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1500 block of 21st Avenue Northwest just after 2 a.m. after neighbors reported smoke and flames coming from the home, authorities say.

According to New Brighton Public Safety, firefighters pulled two women from the home and brought them to a hospital. However, the department said Thursday that both died.

They were identified as 37-year-old Maya Davies and 78-year-old Diana Davies.

While authorities are still investigating the fire, the department says it appears to be accidental. However, the home didn’t have working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms save lives — but only if they are properly maintained,” New Brighton Fire Marshal Kip LaMotte said. “Working smoke alarms give you the critical seconds you need to escape a fire.”

Officials are asking everyone to check their smoke alarms to make sure they’re working.