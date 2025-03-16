2 teens injured in Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis

Two 16-year-old boys were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 10:40 p.m. on the 1100 block of Oliver Avenue North and were flagged down for two teens who had been shot.

Both were brought to the hospital. Police said one has at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. The other teen sustained a non-life-threatening graze wound.

No arrests have been made.