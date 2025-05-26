2 teens injured in Minneapolis shooting

Two 16-year-olds were injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of 13th Avenue South just before 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

At the scene, law enforcement found a 16-year-old boy with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police say he was brought to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital for treatment.

While investigating, authorities were told a second 16-year-old boy had shown up at Hennepin Healthcare Hospital with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for MPD said investigators believe the victims are connected to the same shooting.

No arrests have been made.