2 school administrators under investigation at Osseo Public Schools

While specifics surrounding two district administrators being put on leave remain unclear, Osseo Public Schools on Monday clarified that the investigations are not criminal.

According to the district, Osseo Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Kelli Parpart and Osseo High School Principal Sara Vernig have both been on administrative leave since June 9, which is the first Monday after school was let out on the Friday before.

The district added that the two are part of separate investigations and said it could not share specifics, including what led to them being placed on leave.

Efforts to reach both Parpart and Vernig, and the members of the school board, were not successful as of Monday night.