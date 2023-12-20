2 people shot in Golden Valley, police investigating

Police are responding to an active scene in Golden Valley after two people were shot at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Golden Valley Police Department.

Investigators say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of St. Croix Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

The current condition of the shooting victims is not yet clear.

Police say there is no general threat to the public and the scene is isolated.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.