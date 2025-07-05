2 people injured in Minneapolis shooting, one with life-threatening injuries

Minneapolis police said one person sustained life-threatening injuries and another person was injured in a shooting on Lake Street West Saturday morning.

Around 2:34 a.m., officers were called to the Abbott Northwestern Hospital for a man who had been shot and driven by another person. The man’s injuries were deemed life-threatening, and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital for treatment.

A short time after the man was transported, a second man arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with gunshot wounds as well. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, and police said information obtained by investigators led them to believe the two were injured in the same incident.

Officers travelled to the 300 block of Lake Street West, where they had found evidence of gunfire.

At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are unknown and no arrests have been made.